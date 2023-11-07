Cousin Vinny’s to return to Springfield in new location next month

A former pizza restaurant in Springfield will open in a new location next month.

Cousin Vinny’s is scheduled to open on Dec. 1 at its new location at 2101 Park Road, the former 19th Hole.

“We redid the whole store, it had never been a restaurant before,” said store owner Brandon Ashton.

Ashton said the general contractor, Rehabs R Us, is still renovating the space, but it’s getting close to being finished so it can open by December.

The pizza restaurant has been closed in the city since April and was previously located at 1378 W. First St. before a new car wash was built on the property. WhiteWater Express Car Wash will open in that location in December.

Ashton, who has been with Cousin Vinny’s since about 2019, working at other locations in Dayton and Indiana, said he has hired some employees but they are still looking for a few more staff members. If interested, call the store at 937-323-1700.

There will a grand opening with specials at a later date.