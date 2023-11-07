Cousin Vinny’s to return to Springfield in new location next month

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A former pizza restaurant in Springfield will open in a new location next month.

Cousin Vinny’s is scheduled to open on Dec. 1 at its new location at 2101 Park Road, the former 19th Hole.

“We redid the whole store, it had never been a restaurant before,” said store owner Brandon Ashton.

ExploreMany Nov. 7 local candidates will be elected with a single vote

Ashton said the general contractor, Rehabs R Us, is still renovating the space, but it’s getting close to being finished so it can open by December.

The pizza restaurant has been closed in the city since April and was previously located at 1378 W. First St. before a new car wash was built on the property. WhiteWater Express Car Wash will open in that location in December.

ExploreRelated: New Springfield car wash to open in December

Ashton, who has been with Cousin Vinny’s since about 2019, working at other locations in Dayton and Indiana, said he has hired some employees but they are still looking for a few more staff members. If interested, call the store at 937-323-1700.

There will a grand opening with specials at a later date.

In Other News
1
Clark County GOP dispute: Leader calls vote to oust a failed coup...
2
5 people from Springfield schools receive leader awards
3
What’s happening this week: Speaker events, soup supper and more
4
Election Day arrives: Here’s what to know
5
Woman in hospital, man in custody after reported shooting in...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top