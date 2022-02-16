Cottrel: Now is the time to register for spring sports

All three of the local softball/baseball leagues have provisions to assist parents with registration fees if needed. Information is online or parents can ask at in person registration.

This year registration for the New Carlisle Baseball and Softball Association can be done entirely online. https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/NCBSA

Easy links to registration can be found on the NCBSA New Carlisle Baseball and Softball Association Facebook page. I found that the association is quick to answer questions sent by Messenger or phone.

There are also two more in person registrations on February 19 and 26 at 315 North Church Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One of the payment methods available for registration is a payment plan option that helps parents who might be a bit short of cash. This is accessible online through the registration process.

Enon Little League Baseball registration deadline is Feb 26. There will be an in person registration at the Enon VFW, 5075 Enon Xenia Rd, on Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Be sure to bring that birth certificate.

Or parents can use the convenient online registration. https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/ENONLITTLELEAGUE And of course there are links to register on the Enon Little League Facebook page.

Parents, be sure to check out the T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant. You might be eligible for assistance or even free registration if you qualify. This program has made it possible for many boys and girls to play without messing up the family budget. The request is done privately online.

Enon Girls Softball has one more in person sign up Thursday Feb. 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Enon Public Library, 209 East Main Street, across the street from the firehouse.

Convenient on line registration is also available at http://leagues.bluesombrero.com/EGSL with a link on their Facebook page.

There is a discount for families that have more than one softball player. I remember that coming in handy. Parents may also contact a board member for information on the “A Chance to Play” sports grants.

Don’t delay. Skills assessments begin February 22.

There are many ways that friends, family, and community can support these leagues and encourage positive activities for our youth. All are having fund raisers and your purchase of a raffle ticket or soap would be greatly appreciated.

Community members can also volunteer to work in the concession stands, mow, or even just help pick up trash after a game. Contact the league or coaches for needs.

And of course team sponsorship is always appreciated.

It can’t be long until spring if baseball and softball teams are organizing. Hang in there. We can do this.