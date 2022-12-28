Cottrel: 2022 a better year for Clark County

The Fair at New Boston, Heritage of Flight and Apple Butter festivals were back to their original strength and size. High schools celebrated Homecomings again.

The Christmas Cold Snap of 2022 will not be forgotten. I can’t remember so many people having issues with frozen pipes before this.

We did have a White Christmas for those who think snow is necessary to celebrate. It doesn’t always happen, but it’s enjoyable when it does.

We bid farewell to the old Greenon High School, and Possum Middle School. The landscaped lots look so empty now.

Businesses have changed too.

Speedway has a new owner, but the signs are still the same. Speedway Drive is a welcome addition to the traffic pattern in Enon.

Evans Ranch has replaced Studebakers. I miss Studebakers’ rows of beautiful blooming trees along Ohio 571 in the spring, but Evans Ranch is doing some fantastic things for the community too.

Looking to the future, we see lots of construction going on.

Enon traffic patterns will be in chaos for a few months while Enon-Xenia from Mud Run bridge to Green Vista Drive is being torn up for new storm sewer and drainage construction, sanitary sewer work, water main and gas line work, and roadway and sidewalk construction.

There is no convenient way to do all this. It’s going to take 10 months, so please be patient. Please watch out for workers, pedestrians and new detours.

The City of New Carlisle has been awarded three different grants that will be used to make big improvements with minimal costs to the city.

The Fenwick Drive Reconstruction Phase II Improvement Project will go on in the spring. Carlisle Park will get a full-sized basketball court and ADA accessible swing. Three gazebos and new concrete pad will improve the swimming pool area. No dates yet for these projects.

To close out 2022, New Carlisle is having its annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in beautiful downtown New Carlisle. Starting at 9 p.m. this event is free. Even the hot dogs and hot chocolate are free while supplies last. DJ Tommy will provide the music. And the crazy Cold Hard Cash Giveaway will also take place. Downtown stores will be open. Dress warm and expect to have a great time bringing in 2023.

Wishing you all a blessed and happy 2023.