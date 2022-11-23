Cottrel: 15 things to be thankful for in western Clark County

It’s been a crazy year to be sure, but on this day before Thanksgiving, I’m making a list of good things that have happened in our western Clark County communities this year. I bet you can add a few to my list.
- Wasn’t that a glorious Fall? The oranges, reds, and yellows of the trees were brighter than usual and later too. I loved those warm November days.
- The grass was green all summer, and the crops yielded a record harvest.
- Even though they ran out of apple butter at the Apple Butter Festival, rumor has it that more of Enon’s famous apple butter has been made to meet the holiday demand. $5 a jar. Call 937-864-7080 to inquire.
- Heritage of Flight Festival, Fair at New Boston, Apple Butter Festival all were back to pre-COVID strength this fall. Thanks to all who made these local events possible. First December weekend we welcome Christmas with tree lightings, a parade and Santa.
- Plans are coming together for the sports park in Enon. I cannot wait to report on its progress over the next years.
- Bethel Churches United, Enon Relief and other local organizations are still collecting food to keep their pantry shelves full. There is a genuine need for assistance right now and these groups are pushing to meet the need. Keep on donating folks, and thanks.
- People in our communities care about each other. Multiple times this year fundraisers have been organized to help with medical, funeral or fire expenses. I’m so proud of our communities and those who step up to make a difference.
- Toy runs by motorcycles and trucks made sure no child is left out on Christmas.
- Our communities value our heritage and work to preserve historical sites, structures, and documents. New Carlisle Library has a new local history room named after Bill Berry.
- Our schools are open. Sports and music schedules are back to normal. (However, kids are still hoping for snow days in January.)
- We continue to remember our vveterans and honor them especially at our schools on Veterans Day.
- Our fire and EMS departments continue to amaze me. They are always training, and they head our way quickly when we call for help. God bless them.
- Most of the election signs are down. Hopefully the forgotten ones will be taken down soon.
- Throughout our area we enjoy well-maintained parks, play grounds, bike trails, picnic shelters and hiking trails. We actually have wild beavers swimming in our wetlands, rare fish in our streams and eagles nesting in our trees. Bird watching is great here. Protecting our natural resources continues to be important to us all.
- Bethel and Mad River townships live on top of one of the best natural aquifers in the world. Our well water continues to be better than bottled spring water, and our village/city water supplies are the envy of other communities. We need to continue to watch over this aquifer.
