Coronavirus: Warder Literacy Center facing increased need for services, more volunteers

Students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have had to make adjustments in the past year, many dealing with virtual education or hybrid learning. This has led in some cases to altering their attention and study habits.
For years, area students needing extra help have turned to Warder Literacy Center (WLC), located at 137 E. High St. in the former Warder Public Library building, for such needs. But the pandemic has also seen this service take a hit.
Whereas program tutors were once plentiful, the loss of using college students and seniors due to safety concerns has led the WLC to seek new tutors to answer student needs.
“We’re seeing the impact of COVID right now. Some kids are just not making it, they need that face-to-face interaction,” said WLC executive director David Smiddy. “We have kids walking in who need some serious catching up.”
The WLC is averaging 25-27 students right now, mostly in kindergarten through seventh grade, although they do work students up through high school, needing help improving reading and literacy skills.
While the WLC also serves adults, the tutors are needed for kids currently. Smiddy is concerned virtual learning has a range of distractions that can take away a student’s concentration, and even more so if they have ADHD.
Word of mouth was mainly responsible for recruiting tutors previously. He describes an ideal tutor as someone who is an effective reader and can translate that enthusiasm, preferably a high school graduate, and in most cases a potential tutor don’t even have to have a college degree as they will be working at a basic level.. People ages 55-older or a retiree who has kids who wants to do something significant is a desirable demographic.
“We need tutors specific to people. Boys need a man in a lot of cases,” said Smiddy.
One of his longtime tutors is a male who understands boys and what gets them motivated, for example.
Potential tutors will be required to have a background check including a self-check form with Ohio’s Child Registry. They’d also need to do a three-day training, not all necessarily at once.
Tutors must also be able to make a time commitment of doing at least two sessions a week, an hour at a time, also allowing for prep work for the sessions. A commitment for a year is also requested as the center operates year-round.
“We provide ongoing support from our staff, which will help,” Smiddy said.
The reward is seeing a student moving up to a higher reading level and feeling more confident. Potential tutors should reside in Clark or surrounding counties.
The biggest challenge is when parents can’t get a child to the center. Parents are also required to attend an orientation before their child is admitted to the program.
The center is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays year-round and most of the sessions take place after school hours as Smiddy stresses the program doesn’t replace school programs or home schooling.
The Warder Literacy Center also operates a book store and is involved in various community activities including Holiday in the City.
For more information about the WLC or about becoming a tutor, go to its website or call 937-323-8617.