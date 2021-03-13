Coronavirus: Warder Literacy Center facing increased need for services, more volunteers

While the WLC also serves adults, the tutors are needed for kids currently. Smiddy is concerned virtual learning has a range of distractions that can take away a student’s concentration, and even more so if they have ADHD.

Word of mouth was mainly responsible for recruiting tutors previously. He describes an ideal tutor as someone who is an effective reader and can translate that enthusiasm, preferably a high school graduate, and in most cases a potential tutor don’t even have to have a college degree as they will be working at a basic level.. People ages 55-older or a retiree who has kids who wants to do something significant is a desirable demographic.

“We need tutors specific to people. Boys need a man in a lot of cases,” said Smiddy.

One of his longtime tutors is a male who understands boys and what gets them motivated, for example.

Potential tutors will be required to have a background check including a self-check form with Ohio’s Child Registry. They’d also need to do a three-day training, not all necessarily at once.

Tutors must also be able to make a time commitment of doing at least two sessions a week, an hour at a time, also allowing for prep work for the sessions. A commitment for a year is also requested as the center operates year-round.

“We provide ongoing support from our staff, which will help,” Smiddy said.

The reward is seeing a student moving up to a higher reading level and feeling more confident. Potential tutors should reside in Clark or surrounding counties.

The biggest challenge is when parents can’t get a child to the center. Parents are also required to attend an orientation before their child is admitted to the program.

The center is open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays year-round and most of the sessions take place after school hours as Smiddy stresses the program doesn’t replace school programs or home schooling.

The Warder Literacy Center also operates a book store and is involved in various community activities including Holiday in the City.

For more information about the WLC or about becoming a tutor, go to its website or call 937-323-8617.