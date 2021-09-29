Coronavirus: COVID-19 booster clinic slated in Champaign County

Vaccines are available by appointment only for eligible people, the health district said in a news release. A pool of fully-vaccinated people who received the Pfizer vaccine series are eligible for a booster dose. They include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty series.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty series.

People ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their primary Pfizer series, based on their individual benefits and risks.

People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks. Underlying conditions include the following: underlying health conditions including: cancer, asthma, HIV infection, liver disease, high blood pressure, cardiomyopathies or a heart condition.

The booster serves as another dose of a vaccine that is given to someone who initially built enough protection after receiving a vaccine. However, that protection decreases over time, and the additional dose of the vaccine boosts a person’s immune system, better equipping it to fight off a virus, according to the CDC.

In Champaign County, roughly 37.2% of the county’s population has completed its vaccine series. More than 5.8 million residents statewide, or 49.99%, have finished the vaccine. Nearly 60.6% of adult Ohioans and 58.43% of those 12 and older have completed the vaccine series.

The health district said that those who are eligible and interested in receiving a booster dose can visit http://www.champaignhd.com or https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to make an appointment online. Additionally, if interested people are not able to schedule an appointment online, they can contact health@champaignhd.com or 937-653-0110 for assistance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 4,566 cases of the virus have been reported in Champaign County since the pandemic’s start, resulting in 196 hospitalizations and 64 deaths.