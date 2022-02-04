Coronavirus: Cases continue to decline in Clark County

“It feels like we’re finally coming out of the tunnel,” Buchanan said. “It’s now a big relief… Everything is looking a lot better.”

He said the area’s hospital has “benefited greatly” from Ohio National Guard’s assistance. Two teams – a medical team and a group for non-medical staff – were deployed to the hospital in January as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to deploy soldiers across the state to help with COVID-19 response.

“We’re not so overly taxed, overwhelmed by the situation,” he said. “Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief, and we’re hoping it continues.”

The health district completed 1,619 COVID-19 tests in Clark County in January, and the tests had a positivity rate of 44.8%, Patterson said. People interested in being tested at the health district’s COVID-19 testing center, located at 2501 E. High St., can contact the health district at 937-717-2436 to schedule an appointment.

As of Friday, roughly 50% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to ODH.

The Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Springfield is offering vaccinations. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment.

By the Numbers:

50.1: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

34,066: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

488: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County