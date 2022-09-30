Coronavirus cases and transmission down in Clark County

This total does not include positive results from at-home test kits where the test-taker does not self-report to the health district.

Clark County dropped to a “medium” community level this week, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control. Residents of counties with a “medium” level of transmission should stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and consider wearing a facemask in public spaces, particularly if residents are at high-risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

The CDC designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

The county has seen 17 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the past week, Cook said.

The county’s positivity rate this week was roughly 8%, meaning nearly one out of every 10 COVID-19 tests are coming back positive.

The health district administered 1,300 COVID-19 vaccines over the past several days. According to the Ohio Department of Health, roughly 51.6% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series as of Friday.

Cook also provided an update about monkeypox in the county and state.

The first monkeypox-related fatality in Ohio was reported this week, with the age and residency of the death not revealed by ODH as of Friday. Nationwide, monkeypox has a very low mortality rate – less than 1% – among people who contract the virus.

Cook said the health district is working to administer the monkeypox vaccine to eligible people.

Only one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Clark County as of Friday.

By the numbers:

149: New cases reported to the Clark County Combined Health District this week

8: The Clark County positivity rate for COVID-19 over the past several days

1,300: The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Clark County health district this week