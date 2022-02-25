Community turns out for first Art Noire event at Museum of Art

Explore Return of food truck rallies in Springfield

Latasha Coleman, owner of The Liquor Lab from Dayton, poured a variety of drinks. She’d met Hunter previously and talked about collaborating, and when the opportunity came up, she jumped at it.

It’s the second Black History Month-related event Coleman has set up at in February. She’d never visited the SMOA and was impressed by the exhibition.

“I love museums and to experience our culture in art, I just loved it,” she said.

This was Nickey Brown of Springfield’s second time touring the exhibition. She came through earlier with her children, one of whom is an aspiring artist, and Thursday with husband Ernest Brown, Jr. for his first visit. The Browns do photography as a hobby.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I didn’t know there were so many different mediums like digitalized art.”

The Browns pondered the meaning of some of the works, including one painting they considered if the subject was Eric Garner, the victim of a police chokehold whose words “I can’t breathe” became a rallying cry following his death.

“To see these in art form brings things to light, there’s a beauty to it. You can appreciate the struggle and the beauty,” Brown said.

She said the exhibition is a reflection of the community’s growing cultural and arts offerings and hopes for similar events.

“It’s wonderful Springfield is booming and things like this are shining a light on the great things we have here,” said Brown.

From tots being held in family members’ arms to white-haired seniors, the diverse crowd took in a performing art along with the physical. Cousins Te’Jal Cartwright and Tisa Braddy emceed and introduced spoken-word artists including Lisa Dunn, who gave shout-outs to her school friend, the Springfield Promise program and Springfield history in her set.

Hunter was excited for the turnout and hopes to promote future events under the noire banner.

“There were new connections to be made and Black excellence all around. If there were just five of us here, I’d have been happy,” he said.

The “Black Lives as Subject Matter II” exhibit will be at the SMOA through Sunday, Feb. 27. Visitors can see it during the free-admission “Come Find Art” family event, 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday.