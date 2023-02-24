Clifton Opera House concert season opens Saturday

Saturday evening live entertainment at one of the area’s grand old venues returns this weekend. Hop on over to the Clifton Opera House for its 2023 concert season.
The venue, celebrating its 130th year, will host series favorite The Hoppers for an evening of 1950s and 1960s rock and roll classics at 7:30 p.m. Shows will continue most every Saturday through Dec. 9 with a few exceptions and a Sunday show.
After a shortened 2022 season, Sue Chasnov, one of the series’ organizers, said this will be back to where things were before the pandemic. Bluegrass is an Opera House staple, with a majority of the shows featuring that genre, including the return of local favorites Edgar Louderback on March 12, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers on April 21 and Lafferty Pike on Aug. 5.
The season will include other genres interspersed throughout including Celtic, rock and roll, western, southern, folk and a few others. Some acts will be added to dates that are unfilled.
“While we’re mostly bluegrass, we try to add some variety,” said Chasnov. “We’re glad to have Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers back after a couple of years.”
While the concerts are the draw, in recent years the shows have been complemented by a weekly food truck that will open at 5 p.m. and stay about three hours. What the Taco will be the first truck at Saturday’s show.
Chasnov said attendees will find added convenience with new tables inside the Opera House. They hope to also add in a crosswalk during the season for easier access, but it’s the venue itself that make shows there stand out and keeps audiences returning.
“The musicians and patrons say the acoustics here are superb and it’s a cute building,” said Chasnov. “And they like the people in Clifton are friendly.”
Suggested donation for admission is $10 for most shows, while admission for certain other shows will be higher. Most shows run about two hours, and alcohol is prohibited at the venue.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. To purchase tickets or for the full schedule or more information, go to www.villageofclifton.com/.
