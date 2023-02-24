Clifton Opera House concert season opens Saturday

While the concerts are the draw, in recent years the shows have been complemented by a weekly food truck that will open at 5 p.m. and stay about three hours. What the Taco will be the first truck at Saturday’s show.

Chasnov said attendees will find added convenience with new tables inside the Opera House. They hope to also add in a crosswalk during the season for easier access, but it’s the venue itself that make shows there stand out and keeps audiences returning.

“The musicians and patrons say the acoustics here are superb and it’s a cute building,” said Chasnov. “And they like the people in Clifton are friendly.”

Suggested donation for admission is $10 for most shows, while admission for certain other shows will be higher. Most shows run about two hours, and alcohol is prohibited at the venue.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. To purchase tickets or for the full schedule or more information, go to www.villageofclifton.com/.