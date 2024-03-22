Clark voters approve road levy, Champaign voters reject school levy

According to final, unofficial results, 57.26% (1,041 people) of voters were for the levy and 42.74% (777 people) were against the levy.

“This is a renewal, so no tax increase,” trustee Todd Pettit said.

It brings in $319,000 annually, or $60 for each $100,000 of county auditor appraised value.

Over the last four years, Mad River Twp. has worked on road repairs, paving and repairing the infrastructure.

This year, the township has road improvements on Southern Vista Drive from Stine Road to Enon Xenia Road, as well as in Green Meadows, West Enon Estates and Echo Hills. In 2025-26, the township will begin other work in Green Meadows.

In 2023, the township had road improvements on Snider Road between Dayton-Springfield Road and the Mad River Twp. line, as well as in Bass Lake, Snyderville, Grandview Heights and Park Ridge Acres.

Road work from 2020 to 2022 included Stine, Garrison and West Jackson roads, Collier and Shank roads, Fowler Road, Lindair Acres, the firehouse and cemetery, TIffany Acres, and more.

Graham Local Schools had a 1% traditional income tax levy that would have helped raise an estimated $2,738,807 a year for five years beginning Jan. 1, 2025, to support current district operations and facility maintenance.

According to final, unofficial results, 67.55%, (2,325 people) were against the levy and 32.45%, (1,117 people) were for the levy.

“I feel for the students and staff. Anytime cuts are made, they impact the operation of the district and the opportunities available for students,” Superintendent Chad Lensman said.

The district’s budget will be cut by at least $1 million for the 2024-25 school year. The district is making $600,000 in cuts regardless of the levy result. These cuts include technology supplies; reduction in teaching, guidance and classified staff; reduced school psychologist support, and contract services through the Educational Service Center.

Since the levy failed, an additional $400,000 will be cut that could include field trips, additional teaching positions, supplementals, mileage and professional development.

Graham is the only school district in Champaign County that doesn’t generate additional operating revenue through a levy outside of the school funding formula, Lensman previously said.

Lensman said the school board will evaluate the situation and decide the next steps.

“The need for increased operating revenue does not disappear as a result of the levy failure,” he said.