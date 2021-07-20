Buck Creek State Park to undergo $2.4 million cabin renovations

The capital funding will go toward the renovation of 12 of its 25 vacation cabins, which were constructed in the late 1970s, according to ODNR. Cabins at the state park have seen updates over the past few years, with several cabins being renovated in 2017.

In its State Controlling Board request, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, which oversees state parks in Ohio, stated that the anticipated start of the renovations for cabin renovations that were approved last week would be May 2022, with the renovation completion wrapping up by March 2024. A spokesperson of ODNR noted that because the department has not hired a contractor for the Buck Creek renovations, however, a timeline has not been created for the project.