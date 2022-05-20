Clark State to host career fair focusing on public service careers

The hands-on Public Services Day for fire, emergency medical services (EMS), criminal justice and the police academy will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

The event offers the opportunity to meet with college instructors and learn more about training in those fields, the college announced in a release. Participants will be able to take part in activities specific to each career.