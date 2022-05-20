Clark State to host career fair focusing on public service careers

Clark State College will host a career informational fair Saturday for those interested in public service careers.
The hands-on Public Services Day for fire, emergency medical services (EMS), criminal justice and the police academy will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brinkman Educational Center, 100 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
The event offers the opportunity to meet with college instructors and learn more about training in those fields, the college announced in a release. Participants will be able to take part in activities specific to each career.
Karen Benton, associate professor and criminal justice program coordinator, said the purpose of Public Service Day is to provide an opportunity for community members who may be interested in careers in law enforcement, corrections, fire or EMS to experience some of the tools used in each area.
“Faculty linked to each of these disciplines will be on hand to answer questions regarding their programs and provide information regarding how to begin the process of becoming law enforcement officers, correctional officers, firefighters and a member of the emergency medical professions,” Benton said. “The job market overwhelmingly needs individuals who are trained in these fields. This is Clark State College’s attempt to assist in this effort.”
Clark State offers certifications in: Basic Peace Officer Academy, EMT Short-term Technical Certification, Firefighter I Short-Term Technical Certification, Firefighter II Short-Term Technical Certification, Firefighter/Transition Departmental Certificate, Firefighter/Volunteer Departmental Certificate, and Paramedic Certification.
The college offers associate degrees in: Criminal Justice Technology-Corrections, Criminal Justice Technology-Law Enforcement, and Emergency Medical Services.
