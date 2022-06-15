springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State to hold 60th anniversary celebration

Clark State College will hold a 60th anniversary celebration later this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark State College will hold a 60th anniversary celebration later this month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By
22 minutes ago
Deadline to RSVP is June 15.

Clark State College will hold a 60th anniversary celebration later this month.

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 30 outside of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, behind the Sara T. Landess building and Eagle’s Nest. The campus will be closed during the event.

ExploreRelated: Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years

The celebration is open to students, employees, retirees, alumni and the community. It will include activities and outdoor games, food catered by Fresh Abilities, information about the college’s departments and programs, and the booths will compete for the grand prize for “Best In Booth.”

During the event, the college will also be taking suggestions for what to include in the 60th-anniversary time capsule that will be displayed in a special location at the end of this year.

ExploreDeWine signs armed teachers bill; Democrats denounce it

“This fun, informal event continues the 60th Anniversary celebration of Clark State’s founding as a college,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “We look forward to joining the community and coming together at this event for a time of fellowship and commemoration.”

Those interested in attending this event must RSVP to Lori Common at commonl@clarkstate.edu by June15.

In Other News
1
Cottrel: Time for a long-overdue summer vacation
2
Mercy Health–Springfield orthopedic provider to discuss knee health
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Broadway in the Park returns to Arts Festival with Pippin

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top