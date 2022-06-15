Clark State to hold 60th anniversary celebration

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 30 outside of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, behind the Sara T. Landess building and Eagle’s Nest. The campus will be closed during the event.

The celebration is open to students, employees, retirees, alumni and the community. It will include activities and outdoor games, food catered by Fresh Abilities, information about the college’s departments and programs, and the booths will compete for the grand prize for “Best In Booth.”