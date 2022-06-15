Clark State to hold 60th anniversary celebration

Clark State College will hold a 60th anniversary celebration later this month.
The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 30 outside of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, behind the Sara T. Landess building and Eagle’s Nest. The campus will be closed during the event.
The celebration is open to students, employees, retirees, alumni and the community. It will include activities and outdoor games, food catered by Fresh Abilities, information about the college’s departments and programs, and the booths will compete for the grand prize for “Best In Booth.”
During the event, the college will also be taking suggestions for what to include in the 60th-anniversary time capsule that will be displayed in a special location at the end of this year.
“This fun, informal event continues the 60th Anniversary celebration of Clark State’s founding as a college,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “We look forward to joining the community and coming together at this event for a time of fellowship and commemoration.”
Those interested in attending this event must RSVP to Lori Common at commonl@clarkstate.edu by June15.
