Clark State to celebrate Juneteenth with several events

In collaboration with the Clark State library, the college will host a daily Juneteenth quiz contest from June 12 to 16. All students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members can participate to win a prize. To participate, visit the Clark State Facebook. The prizes have been donated by local Black-owned businesses, such as Champion City Cuts, Capture Queen Photography, Black Bombshell Beauty Boutique, Two Hands Kneaded, LLC, and Endless Embroidery, LLC.

A Bid Whist Tournament will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place, which is part of the annual Juneteenth FatherFest Celebration.

Explore Springfield Juneteenth celebration expands with new activities

Bid Whist, a partnership trick-taking variant of the classic card game: Whist, add adds a bidding element to the game not present in classic whist.

The tournament format is a single-elimination team contest, each game will be determined by the traditional 7 in/7 out scoring method with a maximum of five hands played to determine a winner. If the score is tied at the end of five hands, a one-hand tie breaker will determine the winner, first diamond deals. The preliminary round will be a ‘best 2 out of 3′ format, all subsequent rounds will be ‘one game/winner advances.’

Team registration is required at https://bit.ly/37pEYYg.

With Juneteenth being declared a federal holiday in 2021, the college will be closed on Monday, June 19.