Clark State to celebrate Juneteenth with several events

Credit: Bill Lackey

12 minutes ago

Clark State College will host several activities in celebration of Juneteenth, which is considered the longest-running African American holiday that honors the end of slavery in the U.S.

“Juneteenth isn’t just Black history,” said Breion Hawkins, diversity coordinator. “It is also a part of American history, and the more we engage in conversations about Juneteenth, the better we can understand its impact on our history and learn to celebrate it as a federal holiday.”

The college will host guest speaker Camille Hall at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9. She will speak about the Gammon House and how the community can get involved with the historic landmark.

Hall, a local minority community advocate, devotes her time supporting various service initiatives around the Miami Valley. Over the last three years, she has served as a member of the Gammon House Board of Directors with focus in community outreach and resource development initiatives.

This event is free and on Zoom. To register, visit https://rb.gy/mvxsx.

In collaboration with the Clark State library, the college will host a daily Juneteenth quiz contest from June 12 to 16. All students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members can participate to win a prize. To participate, visit the Clark State Facebook. The prizes have been donated by local Black-owned businesses, such as Champion City Cuts, Capture Queen Photography, Black Bombshell Beauty Boutique, Two Hands Kneaded, LLC, and Endless Embroidery, LLC.

A Bid Whist Tournament will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place, which is part of the annual Juneteenth FatherFest Celebration.

Bid Whist, a partnership trick-taking variant of the classic card game: Whist, add adds a bidding element to the game not present in classic whist.

The tournament format is a single-elimination team contest, each game will be determined by the traditional 7 in/7 out scoring method with a maximum of five hands played to determine a winner. If the score is tied at the end of five hands, a one-hand tie breaker will determine the winner, first diamond deals. The preliminary round will be a ‘best 2 out of 3′ format, all subsequent rounds will be ‘one game/winner advances.’

Team registration is required at https://bit.ly/37pEYYg.

With Juneteenth being declared a federal holiday in 2021, the college will be closed on Monday, June 19.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

