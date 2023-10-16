Clark State president receives national award

Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin received a national award.

Blondin was awarded the Marie Y. Martin Executive Officer Award by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) last week, which she said is a credit to the collaboration between the board of trustees, students, faculty, staff and the community.

“I have done my very best to always make sure that Clark State meets its mission of serving students and that students are at the center of everything we do,” she said. “The opportunities presented by a community college education are transformative for our students and their families, and any part I can play to increase and accelerate opportunity, I will.”

Blondin has served as president for more than a decade, focusing her efforts on the college’s mission, and she is known for her student-center approach and emphasis on workforce development, college officials said.

David Ball, chair of the Clark State Board of Trustees, said, Blondin’s leadership as Chair of the Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees, her service to the American Association of Community College Board of Directors, and her work as past president and board member of the National Council for Workforce Education has positioned the college as a national leader in student success and workforce development.

“This award is well-deserved and serves to recognize all of Dr. Blondin’s efforts and focus on our students and the great strides Clark State has made under her leadership,” he said

There were five regional ACCT award recipients, with Blondin receiving the 2023 Central Region CEO Award in August, and each was nominated for this national award.

The 2023 ACCT Association Awards recognize outstanding community college trustees, equity programs, chief executive officers, faculty members and professional board staff members.

“Identifying and recognizing outstanding community college leaders is a highlight of our year,” said ACCT President and CEO Jee Hang Lee. “The 2023 awardees are among the most dedicated we’ve seen, reflecting our colleges’ tireless commitment to helping students succeed. It is a privilege for all of us at ACCT to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the incredible people and programs at community colleges. Congratulations to all of this year’s awards recipients.”

The ACCT is a non-profit educational organization of governing boards, representing more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges in the U.S. and beyond.