Hillary Hamilton confirmed as Clark County Auditor

Interim Clark County Auditor Hillary Hamilton was voted Thursday evening into the unexpired term left by former Auditor John Federer.

Hamilton was appointed to the position Aug. 30 by the Clark County Commission following Federer’s resignation due to health problems. Members of the Clark County Republican Party confirmed Hamilton’s appointment, an office she will hold until January 2025 unless she also wins the November 2024 election.

Hamilton said she will run in the March primary. The winner of that primary will face any Democrat candidate in November 2024, and whoever wins that race will take office in 2025.

Federer appointed longtime employee Hamilton chief deputy auditor while he was hospitalized, Clark County commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt said during a commission meeting in August.

“I can’t thank everybody enough ... I’m blessed with the support I’ve had,” Hamilton told the News-Sun after her appointment.

Federer appeared at the special meeting for the auditor appointment, in which Hamilton was the only candidate and was confirmed by a resounding “Aye” vote. He endorsed Hamilton and expressed his gratitude for the support he has received while hospitalized.

Hamilton said that she has been with the auditor’s office since 2006, serving as the appraisal director for the past nine years. She said through her work in the office, she has an understanding of the “broad duties” required.

The auditor said she is a 2012 Wittenberg University alum. She lives in Pleasant Twp. with her husband, Joe, and their three children, Connor, Madeline and Benjamin.

“John (Federer) thinks highly of this young lady; he appointed her to be his deputy auditor,” Central Committee Chairman Bill Lindsey said during the appointment meeting.