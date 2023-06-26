Clark State, nonprofit to offer internships, training in solar technology

Clark State College and an environmental nonprofit have teamed up to offer company trainings and internships in solar technology.

The program, with Solar Energy International, is part of the Big Plain Solar project, in which a solar farm will be constructed on around 2,483 acres in Fairfield and Oak Run townships in Madison County, according to a release from the college. Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said in the release that the partnership “demonstrates our commitment to the solar industry in providing training for future jobs.

Through a train-the-trainer program, the partnership will provide the opportunity for companies to get employees trained on solar electric design, according to the release.

“Train-the-trainer is an opportunity to train instructors or subject-matter experts to prepare them to train others,” said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact at Clark State.

According to the release, what is learned from the training can be applied to carpentry, construction and electrical programs “to increase career options for employers.”

The training will teach students solar fundamentals with a focus on grid-direct photovoltaic (PV) systems. Students will learn about various components, system architectures and applications that apply to all types of PV systems.

Students will take part in site analysis, system sizing, array configuration and performance estimation, according to the release. The training also includes electrical design characteristics like wiring, overcurrent protection and grounding.

“Students will be provided with a detailed look at module and inverter specifications and characteristics; mounting methods for various roof structures and ground-mounts; and an introduction to safely and effectively commissioning grid-direct PV systems,” the release stated.

In partnership with the Bright Future internship program, Clark State is providing students the opportunity to learn more about the solar industry through SOLV Energy. The program includes college students 18 years or older with an hourly pay of $20 to $22.

Housing is included, and a monthly allowance of $1,500 will be given to those who live more than 75 miles from the employment site, according to the release.

Internships can be in construction, human resources, government affairs and more. Most internships run for eight to 10 weeks during the summer, but there is some flexibility.

“We are honored to provide an opportunity for students to take solar training,” Jones said. “Ohio instructors can learn how to incorporate solar components into their current programming and create awareness on the solar industry by partnering with BPS.”