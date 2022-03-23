springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State named a top military friendly school for fourth year in row

Clark State dedicated a Veterans Lounge to U.S. military students in 2015 for a quiet place on campus to unwind, study, hold meetings or network. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Clark State College has been named as one of the Nation’s Top Military Friendly Schools for the fourth consecutive year, according to a release from the school.

“Supporting our veteran and military student populations continues to be a top priority for Clark State,” said Diana Seaman, registrar. “We are so excited that Clark State was awarded Gold this year as a Military Friendly school.”

The college was chosen as a top school on the Military Friendly Schools list for the 2022-23 year.

The college serves United States military veteran students, active military students, National Guard and Reserve students, dependents and military spouses. Students have also been inducted into the SALUTE National Honor Society, the only one that recognizes and honors the service and achievements of student veterans.

Clark State has received other military awards, including Top School in the 2018 Military Advanced Education & Transition Guide to Colleges & Universities, designation as a Purple Heart Campus in 2015 and was approved as the first community college in Ohio by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile partner. The college also features a Veterans Lounge to provide student veterans with a place to unwind, study, and hold meetings or network.

The college offers a 50% tuition discount to active-duty military students and their spouses. To be eligible, potential students must present active orders or military ID to the cashier’s office.

The list of ratings is determined by combining the college’s survey scores and the ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates, the release stated. It is identified by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

