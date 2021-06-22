springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State fifth class of SOAR participants selected, begin mentorship in fall

Clark State College's fifth class of SOAR participants has been selected and will begin their mentorship in the fall. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Program focused on creating a culture of student success at the college, school’s president says.

Clark State College’s fifth class of SOAR participants will begin their mentorship this fall under the guidance of President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin.

SOAR — Serving Our Own Through Leadership and Retention — is the mentoring of faculty and staff on campus and assist them in identifying leadership opportunities that result in growth, according to a release from the school.

“This program has received national recognition and is totally focused on creating a culture of student success at Clark State,” Blondin said. “The benefits of this program accrue every year as SOAR participants impact their colleagues in positive ways.”

Blondin said this year’s participants represent a diverse and talented group of faculty and staff from across campus, and she looks forward to getting to know them better and encouraging them in their future ambitions.

Participants include:

Camille Akey - Coordinator Student Services, Clark State Greene Center

Mary Bower - Coordinator, Academic Support Services, Clark State Greene Center

Mark Brown - Adjunct II, Arts and Sciences

Dr. Arly Drake - Assistant Professor, Agriculture

Asiah Jeffries - Support Technician, Information Technology

Dr. Patience Olajide - Assistant Professor, School of Health, Human and Public Services

The selected participants — three faculty and three staff members — must attend all meeting and events and complete all program requirements. Each member will receive a 1% increase in base salary (in addition to any annual salary adjustment) at the successful completion of the program, special recognition at Charter Night and a well development career/mentoring plan, the release stated.

