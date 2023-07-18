Clark State diesel tech program moving to Bellefontaine location

Clark State College’s Diesel Technology Program will soon move to the Ohio Hi-Point location in Bellefontaine this fall.

The program, which launched in 2012, has been at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

“This move benefits students as it is closer to Clark State’s core catchment area and is with an existing partner for other collaborations,” said Adam Parrillo, dean of Business and Applied Technologies. “There are additional industry relationships in the area which will serve students outcomes positively.”

The college’s program has courses that combine theory and practical applications. Students learn theory, design, operation, diagnosis, repair and service of diesel engines, power train and chassis, hydraulic systems and fuel injection systems, as well as how to develop communication and math skills needed for the industry.

The program includes 300 hours of on-the-job training in a co-op work experience, and students start earning industry credentials such as Detroit Diesel Engine Platforms, Freightliner Certifications, ASE Entry Level Certifications and International Harvester Credentials.

This degree also contains one or more embedded certificates, which will automatically be awarded if the certificate requirements are met unless the student contacts Records and Registration and indicates they do not want to have the certificate credential awarded.

Diesel technicians complete engine overhauls, minor preventative maintenance services and “everything in between.” The starting wages are about $13 to $16 per hour, with increases to $30 per hour or more.

“There is an increased need for technicians that keep our economy trucking along,” Parrillo said.

The fall semester begins Aug. 21. To enroll, visit, clarkstate.edu/apply.