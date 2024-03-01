Clark State celebrates annual Charter Night, honors employees

The college’s board of trustees honored two retires, Kathleen Wilcox and Mary Murphy, with Emeritus status for demonstrating dedicated service to the college and its students.

“The college is committed to recognizing individuals for their distinguished level of service to the college and the community, and Emeriti designations go beyond promotions and individual achievements,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “Both Mary and Kathy embody a servant heart.”

Wilcox helped expand nursing programs, medical assisting programs, the fire program, and the expansion of HHPS programs to the Bellefontaine and Beavercreek locations. Throughout her career at the college, she was appointed to several committees that she chaired and served such as assessment, accreditation, and the search committees for the VP of academic affairs and president.

Murphy began as a secretary/receptionist at the college in 1993, then retired in 2016 as human resources generalist after several promotions within the department. After she retired, she returned to the college to help in financial aid and human resources until 2020. Throughout her time at the college, she was involved in staff senate, college events and committees, helped in the development of the Soul Food event, and represented the college at the National Conference on Race and Ethnicity.

Retired Springfield Police Chief Roger Evans was honored posthumously as a Champion of Clark State.

Recipients of this award, established in 2015, are champions of the college and students, serve as advocates for student success, and support the college’s vision, mission and education goals. This award is given when a person rises to the level of excellence and selflessness in their dedication to the college.

Sharon Evans, the last Champion Award recipient in 2019 and vice chair of the board of trustees, accepted the award on half of Evans, in which a scholarship will be established in his name.

“Chief Roger Evans was the epitome of intelligence, grace, humility and humanity,” Blondin said. “He sincerely championed Clark State’s Police Academy and our criminal justice program as Chief and after he retired.”

Many academic professionals were recognized for their professional accomplishments, dedication and commitment to the college. They included: Mark Hopkins, Ryan Wallace and Kathy Taylor were honored with the Adjunct Professional Excellence Award; Angela Miller, Tabitha Parker, Blake Parrett and Brielle Ward were honored with the Faculty Professional Excellence Award; and Rahme Ashour, Sean Dodge and Stephanie Weippert were honored with the Staff Professional Excellence Award.

About 33 employees were also recognized for their years of service to the college.