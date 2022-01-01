Clark County’s first baby of 2022 welcomed at midnight

Nolan Leon Fent was born at 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, measuring in at 7 pounds 4 ounces and 21 inches long. He has three older siblings, including 7-year-old Thaddeus Keaton Jr., 3-year-old Sophia White, and 1-year-old Everlynn White.

Nolan was born to his mother, Sarah Fent, of Springfield. Fent said she had labored all day New Years Eve prior to leaving for the hospital that evening.