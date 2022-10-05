Clark County Superfund site: Federal deal reached in cleanup of Tremont City Barrel Fill

If the companies happen to not comply to the court order, they will be held in contempt of court.

The consent decree will place some of the financial burden of the estimated $26 million cleanup on the companies deemed responsible for dumping thousands of gallons of chemicals in the area nearly 50 years ago.

Previously, that process had been in a state of limbo since 2019 as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice began negotiations with the potential responsible parties.

Residents have fought for years to get the site cleaned up. The concern is that toxic waste could impact local drinking water or continue to seep into the ground if not addressed. Those concerns led to the formation of the group People for Safe Water.

The cleanup plan involves digging up containers that contain thousands of gallons of toxins. The liquid waste would be removed from those containers, while the solid waste would remain and be reburied in a double-lined pit. That location would then be capped, and nearby groundwater would be monitored to detect any leaks.

The barrel fill is in an 8.5-acre portion of a closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Road in German Twp., about 1.5 miles west of Tremont City and 3.5 miles northwest of Springfield.

Approximately 51,500 drums and about 300,000 gallons of industrial liquid chemicals were disposed of in waste cells between 1976 and 1979 at the site, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.