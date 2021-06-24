Clark County, Springfield groups presenting virtual gardening series

The caring for your garden portion will include tips from Watkins and Webb, a librarian who will offer resources available at the library to aid gardens. There will also be an update on the trend of porch gardeners; several people have started porch gardens here recently growing various vegetables.

Clark County Public Library public relations manager Allison Peck said the programs, which began in March, have drawn up to 30 people each live session and has been a good partnership with SOUP in fulfilling the mission of helping community members learn and grow in a variety of ways.

“We are excited to have this program and seeing people learning from it and hopefully getting ready to harvest what they’ve grown,” she said.

To join the session, go to https://zoom.us/j/99775896349 or for more information and the complete program guide, go to the Clark County Public Library’s website.

Anyone who can’t attend the live event can catch it on the library’s YouTube or Facebook pages as well as previous sessions. “Zoom into Gardening” programs are done monthly online and future sessions will be July 29 and Aug. 26 with topics covering harvesting and cooking what you’ve grown.