Clark County Sheriff’s Office sets trick-or-treat date for Oct. 30

Clark County’s trick-or-treat is slated for Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced the countywide Beggar’s Night date and time on its Facebook page Friday morning.
This maintains a tradition in Clark County of Beggar’s Night being the first Saturday before Halloween.
New Carlisle’s city council voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to approve Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. as the date and time for the Halloween event. Bethel Twp. voted at its Sept. 28 meeting to schedule its trick-or-treat event to coincide with New Carlisle’s.