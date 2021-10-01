springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Sheriff’s Office sets trick-or-treat date for Oct. 30

Beggars' Night in Clark County is set for Saturday, Oct. 30. Staff Photo
Beggars' Night in Clark County is set for Saturday, Oct. 30. Staff Photo

News
23 minutes ago

Clark County’s trick-or-treat is slated for Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced the countywide Beggar’s Night date and time on its Facebook page Friday morning.

This maintains a tradition in Clark County of Beggar’s Night being the first Saturday before Halloween.

New Carlisle’s city council voted at its Sept. 21 meeting to approve Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. as the date and time for the Halloween event. Bethel Twp. voted at its Sept. 28 meeting to schedule its trick-or-treat event to coincide with New Carlisle’s.

