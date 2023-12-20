Clark County restaurant news: Holiday breaks, pizza oven problems and a new site for food truck rallies

That is all part of this week’s Clark County restaurant news.

Christmas Day

O’Conner’s Irish Pub will open at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day for those seeking dinner or a drink on the holiday.

If your restaurant is open on Christmas Day, email us the information at sns-local@coxinc.com, and we will add you to our story.

Food truck rallies

Organizers of the Rose City Food Truck Rallies said they have secured a site for the 2024 rallies: Mother Stewart’s Brewing.

“Great news everyone,” a social media post said. “We have secured what we believe to be the best location for the upcoming rallies in 2024. The folks at Mother Stewart’s have agreed to Wednesday rallies.”

The benefits, organizers said, was a central location downtown that offered parking and seating space, plus entertainment for those who come.

Rose City Food Truck Rallies gets local and area food trucks together in a single spot to work for the benefit of all truck owners. They have been in various locations the last two years.

Holiday break

Speaking of Mother Stewart’s, the team there will take a holiday break soon.

The downtown brewery will be open through Saturday night for those who want a drink or who want to enjoy live entertainment. The Christmas with Larry Humphrey, local music legend, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

After Saturday, Mother Stewart’s will close until 3 p.m. on Jan. 5.

All Seasons Restaurant on Mitchell Boulevard is closed through Jan. 2, but a social post said to call 937-505-1452 for catering inquiries. All Seasons and Chef Troy finished second in Best Catering for the 2023 Best of Springfield contest brought to readers by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.

Just 4 more days to get your fix before we take a break for the Holidays and a little rest. Join us this week for a 🍺,... Posted by Mother Stewart's Brewing on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Pizza pause at Station 1

One of Clark County’s favorite places for pizzas and appetizers, Station 1 in downtown Springfield, had its famed pizza oven go down earlier this month, and the new one is still a few more weeks away from being ready.

Station 1 has altered its menu in the meantime, posting about 15 new items including a variety of egg rolls with fillings such as buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch or pepperoni. Four new grilled cheese sandwiches also were added, as were a variety of quesadillas.

The bar and restaurant won or placed in four categories in this year’s Best of Springfield contest.

Have a food and dining tip? Email us at sns-local@coxinc.com