Clark County reentry department director hired

Her position is funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. The Clark County commission in February allocated $300,000 to fund reentry services, including personnel-related expenses, in the county through 2026. ARPA money can also fund behavioral health services in incarceration settings and diversion programs from the criminal justice system.

Wagner said that work of reentry is to help people leaving incarceration return to their community. Wagner worked with the county’s former Reentry Coalition, where she helped measure recidivism – the tendency of a convicted person to reoffend – at the Clark County Jail, according to a Clark County press release.