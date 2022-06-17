Clark County reentry department director hired

The Clark County commission recently hired Dr. Brooke Wagner to serve as its first Reentry Department director.
Her position is funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. The Clark County commission in February allocated $300,000 to fund reentry services, including personnel-related expenses, in the county through 2026. ARPA money can also fund behavioral health services in incarceration settings and diversion programs from the criminal justice system.
Wagner said that work of reentry is to help people leaving incarceration return to their community. Wagner worked with the county’s former Reentry Coalition, where she helped measure recidivism – the tendency of a convicted person to reoffend – at the Clark County Jail, according to a Clark County press release.
“It was one of the first community projects I developed after moving to Springfield,” said Wagner, who originally hails from Indiana. “Since that time, I’ve been passionate about the needs of people reentering society after incarceration.
She said the department’s goal is to remove barriers that impact this group’s successful transition back to the community post release.
Wagner spent the last nine years as a professor in the Sociology Department at Wittenberg University, focusing on Criminology and Victimology. Wagner has also spent time helping different non-profit organizations, including Project Woman and Opportunities for Individual Change, analyzing data to help them better serve the community.
She hopes to re-engage community stakeholders to re-establish the Reentry Coalition in the coming months.
Wagner is seeking community partners and non-profit organizations interested in working with individuals exiting incarceration. Interested organizations can call her at 937-398-9393.
