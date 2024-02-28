Clark County: Public asked to avoid Ohio 41 due to storm debris, downed power lines

According to the release, the county sheriff’s office is also asking people going to the South Charleston area to find an alternate route.

“Damage has been reported from Crabill and Mitchell Roads in Springfield Twp. through the corner of Wilson Road and U.S. 40,” the EMA shared. “We ask residents to stay away from those areas, as well as Newlove Road in Harmony Twp.”

Damage was reported from Dayton to Columbus and in multiple areas along the Interstate 70 corridor.

The following possible tornadoes were reported early Wednesday: