Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Pepper! She is a 34 lb. mix, around 6 to 8 months old. She came into us as a stray, and was never claimed. She has a good bit of energy and loves to play, as she is young. She would make a great dog for an active family. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Pepper today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED