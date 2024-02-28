Clark County Pet of the Week

News
16 minutes ago
X

Meet Pepper! She is a 34 lb. mix, around 6 to 8 months old. She came into us as a stray, and was never claimed. She has a good bit of energy and loves to play, as she is young. She would make a great dog for an active family. Her adoption fee is $22 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Pepper today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Stallone movie filming in Butler County: Posts, sightings create buzz
3
South Charleston café reopens
4
Springfield Police Division to roll out body cameras
5
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top