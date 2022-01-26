Hamburger icon
Clark County Pet of the Week

Iggy, a 52 lb. mixed breed, is looking for her furever home. She loves toys and treats, has not had issues with other dogs, and would do great in a home with children whom are at least eight years or more. She is $22 this week as she is the Pet of the Week. That price includes his vaccines, alterations, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Come check her out this week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED

