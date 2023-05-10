Clark County Pet of the Week

Tony is a 20 lb. mixed breed, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately 1-year-old, so he still has some puppy left in him. He is very playful with a lot of high energy. He is also smart, and can be affectionate. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. He is heartworm negative and his adoption fee is $97, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED