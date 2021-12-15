Clark County Pet of the Week

Gus is a happy sort of fellow who is thrilled to see anyone who comes to visit. Gus is maybe 1.5 years old (guesstimate) and is ready to be your lifetime pal. Gus is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed and can be yours for just $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. Adoption fee includes his vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Gus is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED