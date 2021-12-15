springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Gus is a happy sort of fellow who is thrilled to see anyone who comes to visit. Gus is maybe 1.5 years old (guesstimate) and is ready to be a lifetime pal. Gus is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed and can be yours for $22 as he is the Pet of the Week. Adoption fee includes his vaccines, microchip, dog license and a free vet check. Gus is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED
News
By , Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Amy Burzynski
Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

