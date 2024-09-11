Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Norris! He is an 8-month-old, 32 lb., pittie mix. Norris would love a family that likes to play fetch as he will chase a ball and bring it right back. He is also always ready to sit for a treat. Norris does well with his doggie friends here, but we always recommend a meet and greet with any dogs already in the home. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, and dog license. Call 937-521-2140, or stop in to meet Norris. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED