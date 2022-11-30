springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
15 minutes ago

Buster is a beautiful 46 lb., mixed breed boy who came in injured (believed to be hit by a car). We’re guessing he’s 1 year old. Now that he is healing very well from his injuries, he is looking for his furever home. He is very friendly and seems good with other dogs. We always recommend a meet and greet if you have other canine members in your family. Since he is our Pet of the Week, he can come home with you for $111. That includes his neuter, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
911 calls, report provide new details about shooting near Holiday in...
3
Dogs rescued from mobile home fire in Mad River Twp.
4
These 23 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Springfield schools to release students early for state championship...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top