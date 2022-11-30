Clark County Pet of the Week

Buster is a beautiful 46 lb., mixed breed boy who came in injured (believed to be hit by a car). We’re guessing he’s 1 year old. Now that he is healing very well from his injuries, he is looking for his furever home. He is very friendly and seems good with other dogs. We always recommend a meet and greet if you have other canine members in your family. Since he is our Pet of the Week, he can come home with you for $111. That includes his neuter, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED