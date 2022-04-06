springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Shadow is a 60 lb., approximate 2-year-old, Staffordshire Terrier Mix. He is fun, playful and loving. He does well with children and has previously been housed with other dogs, but we still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77 as he the Pet of the Week which includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2022 Dog License, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Shadow, call 937-521-2140 for an appointment. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Shadow is a 60 lb., approximate 2-year-old, Staffordshire Terrier Mix. He is fun, playful and loving. He does well with children and has previously been housed with other dogs, but we still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77 as he the Pet of the Week which includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2022 Dog License, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Shadow, call 937-521-2140 for an appointment. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Shadow is a 60 lb., approximate 2-year-old, Staffordshire Terrier Mix. He is fun, playful and loving. He does well with children and has previously been housed with other dogs, but we still recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77 as he the Pet of the Week which includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, 2022 Dog License, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Shadow, call 937-521-2140 for an appointment. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

