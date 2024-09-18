Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a bundle of joy to brighten your days? Say hello to Gigi, a 6-month-old Beagle-Pit mix who’s ready to fill your life with love and laughter. At just 27 lbs, Gigi is the perfect size for cuddles, playtime, and endless adventures. She also does well with other play mates that we have seen. Whether she’s zooming around the yard or snuggling up for some downtime, Gigi’s zest for life is truly contagious. Stop in at the Clark County Dog Shelter, to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED