Clark County Pet of the Week

1 hour ago

Hershy is a 64 lb. 3-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix that is looking to find a furever home. Hershy is very friendly, well-behaved and sweet. She seems to do okay with other dogs, but we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. Hershy’s adoption fee is $111, as she is the Pet of the Week. Her fee includes her vaccines, alteration, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. For an appointment to meet her, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

