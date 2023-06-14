Clark County Pet of the Week

Flower is a 44 lb. Pittie mix, around 2-3 years old. She is a sweet girl, who is also very playful. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter however, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is $111 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. The fee includes her spay, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Flower, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED