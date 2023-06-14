X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
53 minutes ago

Flower is a 44 lb. Pittie mix, around 2-3 years old. She is a sweet girl, who is also very playful. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter however, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is $111 this week, as she is the Pet of the Week. The fee includes her spay, heartworm test, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. If you are interested in meeting Flower, call 937-521-2140. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Clark State’s Sharon Evans receives special achievement award
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Leaving a legacy: National Road dedicated to fallen Deputy Yates
4
Who’s a good dog? In Clark, Champaign counties, Bella is the top name
5
Springfield Foundation accepts grant applications for nonprofits who...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top