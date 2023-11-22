Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Arnie! He was picked up as a stray back in October with his brother Ted (who already found his forever home). Now, Arnie is waiting for his forever home. He is an Akita Mix, around 65 lbs., that is a little shy but very loving. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet him, to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee this week is $22 as he is Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Arnie. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED