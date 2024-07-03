Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Pumpkin! She is a 33-35 lb. mix, around a 1-year-old. Aside from being beautiful, she is sweet, inquisitive, and attentive. She is a little nervous around men, but she warms up quickly. She seems to do better with dogs her size or bigger but, we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

