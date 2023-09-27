Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Wilson! He is an approximate 50 lbs., mixed breed, around 2-3 years old. He came into us as a stray, and was unclaimed. Wilson is very shy and we believe he would do best in a quiet home. He has not had any issues with other dogs here at the shelter but we do recommend bringing your dog to meet him to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. Fee includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to meet Wilson today. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED