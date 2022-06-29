Clark County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

How can you possibly look at “Georgia” and not have Georgia on your mind…forever? This sweet mid-size (around 44-45 pounds), 2-3 year-old, cattle dog is ready to be your best friend…forever. She’s smart and would love to join you in all your travels and adventures. She can be yours for $77 this week, and that includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip, license and vet checkup. Call 937-521-2140 to find out when you can meet Georgia. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED