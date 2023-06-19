Cases called included:

Pierre O. Colquitt, 43, of 321 W. Jefferson St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, assault, continued, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Robert J. Davis, 38, of South Charleston, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Davon D. Houston, 40, of Dayton, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Terrence J. Smiley, 24, of Dayton, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Christopher L. Schroeder, 34, of 2906 Ashlar Drive, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Wendy R. Sigler, 48, of Medway, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Chelsa Whitley, 34, of 420 E. Mulberry, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Santiago Alexander Alvarado, 52, of Columbus, obstruct official business amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Kimberly K. Fenwick, 31, of 1031 Middle St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Christopher N. Kimble, 44, of 915 Warder St., criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Nicholas Nevels, 39, of 1027 W. Jefferson St., request for bail, dismissed.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Gregory W. Schofield, 34, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Carlos Alvarado, 30, of Columbus, flee/elude, dismissed, obstruct official business, guilty, fine due by 1/24/24 need not appear if public defender in full, fined $200.

Carlos Alvarado, 30, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fine and costs and no new offenses by Jan. 24, 2024 at 8:45 a.m., fined $375, operate without valid operator license, dismissed, open container, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Jacob A. Bradley, 32, of Urbana, flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob A. Bradley, 32, of 546 Kellie Drive, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to pay reinstatement fee, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, stop sign, bench warrant ordered.

Wade A. Mckinster, 28, of 518 Linwood Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Ricardo Perez, 35, of 1731 Southgate Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains in effect, order no driving offences, fined $300.

Bobby L. Stamper, 54, of 1336 Beverly Ave., OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, administrative license suspension remains in effect, order no further driving offences, fined $400, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Pierre Colquit, 43, of 321 W. Jefferson St., request for bail, innocent, continued, refused to sign waiver, bond $2,500.

Evan G. Harris, 29, of New Lebanon, strangulation, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Richard A. Hatcher, 61, of 1510 Broadway St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered.

Chris R. Johnson, 37, of 1116 Mason St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Joshua A. Walden, 30, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tori L. Penwell, 19, of 2825 Lajunta Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacob R. Rice, 25, of Beavercreek, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jacob R. Rice, 25, of Glendale, AZ, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - prosecutor request.