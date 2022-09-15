Zachary L. Caudill, 23, of Saint Paris, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fined $375.

Harold E. Copley, 83, of Tipp City, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, backing/starting, dismissed.

Nancy C. Lee, 64, of Huber Heights, OH, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, dismissed.

Nancy E. Lee, 64, of Dayton, OH, OVI/marihuana, dismissed.

Nancy E. Lee, 64, of Huber Heights, OH, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Raven M. Lee, 25, of Xenia, OH, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $375.

Daniel L. Sloop, 41, of Xenia, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Daryl L. Dale, 132, of 551 Mead Lane, request for bail, dismissed.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Billie M. Hughes, 49, of Urbana, OH, assault, continued, unlawful restraint, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

David W. Kestner, 46, of 4136 Willowbrook Drive, aggravated menacing reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $125, domestic violence, dismissed.

Bobby R. Manning Jr., 49, of 3907 Bosart Road, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, set for non attorney meeting, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Antonio D. M. Jones Jr., 26, of Dayton, OH, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, operating with use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Mariah D. Jones, 29, of Beavercreek, OH, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 625 W. Jefferson St.

Zachary Minerd, 21, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, marked lanes, guilty, fined $100.

Tarik Muric, 25, of Utica, NY, OVI reduced to disregard of safety, guilty, fined $100, marked lanes, dismissed.