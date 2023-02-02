Mary C. Frye, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 801, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Shauntre T. Hoefer, 20, of 237 Buxton Ave., OVI, guilty, 110 days of jail with 100 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 24 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, vehicle interlock required, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $525, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to reinstate license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Walton L. Orum, 40, of 1326 Linden Ave., attempt, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, jail concurrent with 22CRB0577, court costs to be paid in 16 months.

Christopher M. Paul, 30, of 229 Elk Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Doreen M. Payne, 71, of 337 Chestnut, Apt. 104, violate protection order, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Doreen M. Payne, 71, of 337 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 104, violate protection order, dismissed.

Leilia J. Powers, 37, of 1404 Delta Road, Apt. F, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Sonja M. Preston, 61, of 2716 Dale Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Cindy M. Sprinkle Podgor, 35, of 1338 Richmoor Road, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, fines and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $150, assured clear distance, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Walter D. Stobbe, 62, of 404 E. McCreight, Apt. 326, menacing, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Jan G. Windom, 38, of 310 E. High St., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Derick V. Yarbough, 26, of 1127 Santa Monica Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Crystal R. Blazer, 48, of 1621 Lagonda Ave., theft reduced to attempt, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $50.

Randy T. Brakeall III, 30, of 310 E. Pleasant, criminal damaging, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Ronald E. Coley Jr., 38, of 315 S. Burnett Road 617, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kunishia A. Kelley, 34, domestic violence, dismissed, assault reduced to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $25.

Kourtney Longsdorf, 34, of London, OH, theft, guilty, 160 days of jail.

Keontae M. Moore, 20, of 726 Linden Ave., theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $150.

Chad A. Murray, 28, of 1345 Lagonda Ave., theft, guilty, 160 days of jail, review for possible treatment, fined $100.

Deven E. Reynolds, 19, of 1135 Shrine Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephanie K. Wells, 31, of 2030 Lexington Ave., child endangering, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs.

Robert W. Burns, 51, of New Carlisle, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Talaya D. N. Cunningham, 24, of 2014 Superior Ave., child endangering reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fines and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, cost of supervision to be paid to probation department, court may consider moving defendant to group supervision, after several months.

Christopher A. Mitchell, 34, of Urbana, OH, assault reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 9 months of probation, anger management, fined $250.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain, aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail, bond set at “no bond”, fines and costs suspended as defendant is indigent, jail concurrent with 22CRB01704, this sentence may be suspended if he is accepted and, released for inpatient treatment per order in 22B1704.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, guilty, 180 days of jail, 12 months of probation, bond set at “no bond”, fines and costs suspended due to indigent, jail concurrent, ISP, defendant may be evaluated for inpatient for, SA and mental health treatment by PO, if accepted court will consider early release for, inpatient treatment ISP will commence upon release, from incarceration.

Akash A. Patel, 28, of 18 Buxton Ave., domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 29 days suspended, 1 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, attend journey to freedom program, ankle monitor to be removed, no contact condition of bond terminated by this order, fined $50, assault, dismissed.