Teeak A. Moore, 44, of 300 Miami St., breaking and entering, continued, PD appointed.

Lowell A. Short, 41, of 1501 Clifton Ave., obstructing official business, continued, DUS- OL forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, no tail lights, dismissed - prosecutor request, fictitious plates, dismissed - prosecutor request.

John M. Hale II, 30, of 1201 E. John St. Apt. D, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 154 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Richard T. Nichols, 32, of 411 S. Limestone St. #2, domestic violence, continued, no contact, not to be 500 feet 67 W. Main, PD appointed.

Nikki J. Abston, 31, of 1015 Jasper St., child endangering reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.

John A. Hamelers, 40, of Westerville, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, three days credit for time served, six months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, group supervision, continue counseling, refrain from alcohol and illegal drugs, fined $375.

Justin K. Jackson, 38, of Medway, OH, dus, dismissed - prosecutor request, oper w/o valid ol, dismissed - prosecutor request, display of license plates, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Arguello Ruben Lopez, 28, of 1313 E. Cedarview, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Levi Micheal Minerd, 23, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, crossing yellow line, dismissed.

Dakota James Hoops, 24, of 1514 Greenwood Ave., OVI, guilty, continued, NAPT, refer to three day program, OVI/breath, innocent, dismissed, speed, innocent, dismissed.

Michelle G. Kelly, 56, of 3115 El Camino Drive, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, comply with all treatment and counseling, SCRAM monitoring for 90 days.

Levi Micheal Minerd, 23, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, crossing yellow line, dismissed.

Joseph Moore, 36, of Hilliard, take safe boater course, guilty, fined $250, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Charles Smith J, 42, of Enon, OH, attempt, dismissed.

Sierra Nicole Brickman, 23, of 421 1/2 N. Race, domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 28 days suspended, two days credit for time served, six months of probation, complete mental health assessment and comply with recommendations.

William P. Perdue Jr., 21, of 711 Lyle Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspension on condition 20 hours community service by Oct. 1, 2021, 60 days to pay costs, menacing, dismissed, disorderly conduct, dismissed.