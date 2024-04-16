Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Shane A. Crawford, 35, of 1844 Stratford Place, driving under suspension, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,000.

Latoya M. Crowe, 48, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Cassidy L. Ebrite, 24, of South Charleston, assault, continued, bond $2,000.

Matthew D. Goodridge, 36, of N. Hampton, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500, dismissed.

Michael J. Howard Jr., 22, of Wilberforce, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, refused public defender.

Robert G. Hughes, 66, of Sugar Creek, MO, weapons while intoxicated, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of 752 N. Burnett Road, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jorge L. Suarez, 57, of 357 E. Madison Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, innocent, continued, refused public defender, bond $2,500, weapon/school safety zone, innocent, continued, OVI, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.