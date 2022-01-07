Cases called included:
William Alan Cunningham, 38, of 816 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.
William Alan Cunningham, 38, of 816 E. John St. Apt. A, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.
Jevon C. Griffin, 47, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, weapons under disability, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, drug abuse/felony, bench warrant ordered, firearms in motor vehicle, bench warrant ordered, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.
Curtis B. Harrison, 39, of 720 Elm St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Christopher Evans, 48, request for bail, dismissed.
In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Market at Mother’s opens four-month season Saturday: What to know
3
Springfield Museum of Art continues Community Conversations series this
4
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
5
Coronavirus: Closures, cancellations announced in Clark County