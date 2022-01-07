Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
37 minutes ago

Cases called included:

William Alan Cunningham, 38, of 816 E. John St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

William Alan Cunningham, 38, of 816 E. John St. Apt. A, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500.

Jevon C. Griffin, 47, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, weapons under disability, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, drug abuse/felony, bench warrant ordered, firearms in motor vehicle, bench warrant ordered, failure to comply, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Curtis B. Harrison, 39, of 720 Elm St., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Christopher Evans, 48, request for bail, dismissed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Market at Mother’s opens four-month season Saturday: What to know
3
Springfield Museum of Art continues Community Conversations series this
4
2-year-old girl gets letter from Queen of England’s Lady-in-Waiting...
5
Coronavirus: Closures, cancellations announced in Clark County
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top