Tory L. Johnson, 43, of Bellefontaine, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Machele L. Kraus, 19, of 1111 W. Mulberry St., assault, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Mestiza.

Michelle Renae Kubes, 40, of 1629 Springmont Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact with Dotson.

Amy M. Lochard, 44, of Sidney, fugitive, continued, bond set at “no bond.”

Joshua L. Mathers, 34, of 1806 Leffel Lane, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 2365 W. First St., representing self, or bond.

Kenyonia Renee Micken, 51, of Columbus, guilty.

Dale Dewayne Springer, 37, of 301 Belleaire Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

James Kraig Stevenson, 38, of 841 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rodney S. Walker, 36, of 1715 W. North St. Apt. 118, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 1308 Delta Road Apt. E, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Dollar General, or bond.

Lakeia Ty-ann Gaines, 24, of 948 Sunset Ave. Apt. F, OVI, continued, refer to three-day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

William C. Hutchinson, 40, of 626 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed.

Deondrae Michael Poole, 19, of 531 S. York St., assault, continued, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kenneth H. Robertson Jr., 48, of 611 W. Columbia St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Benjamin Aaron Bristow, 44, of Medway, ovi, bench warrant ordered, ovi, bench warrant ordered, dus, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy E. Carey, 50, of 523 N. Shaffer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandon M. Chapman, 25, of Urbana, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donald Allen Craig III, 40, of 218 N. Greenmount Apt 3, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Elijah Amere Cuffie, 19, of Columbus, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Valerie S. Edmonds, 59, of South Vienna, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days jail, stayed to Jan. 5, 2022, suspension if F and C paid, ALS terminated, fined $375, DUS, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Ethan Sha’ki Gavin, 24, of 1810 Wittenberg Blvd. E, violation of TPO, dismissed, resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, 10 days jail, stayed until Jan. 5, 2022, suspension if F and C PD, fined $350, unlawful restraint, dismissed.

Candria M. N. Lynn, 20, of 2005 Columbus Ave., assault, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 24 months of probation, 24 months of probation, 180 days jail, stayed for completion of probation, 2 years probation, 20 hours C and S, fined $150.

Mark E. McCoy, 24, of New Carlisle, falsification, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Hannah M. Ream, 22, of 155 N. College Ave., domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, assault, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Alan E. Stamper, 55, of 1012 Hillcrest Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James Kraig Stevenson, 38, of 841 Ogden Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniell J. A. Taylor, 42, of 310 Stanton Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days jail, CTS, fined $375, DUS, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

